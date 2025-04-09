Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE PSA opened at $266.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.