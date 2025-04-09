Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $226,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

