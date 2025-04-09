Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $330.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.03. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

