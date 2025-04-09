Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 470,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 433,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Power Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$109.53 million, a P/E ratio of -125.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Get Power Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.