Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

PRIM stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,284 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 12,845.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Primoris Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,851,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

