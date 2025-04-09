ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 4981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRA

ProAssurance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ProAssurance by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.