Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $130,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,768,000 after buying an additional 211,590 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,807.27. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,634.56. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,604 shares of company stock worth $5,427,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.