Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Insider Sells $39,571.87 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ian Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

