Promising Energy Stocks To Follow Now – April 9th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies that produce, refine, and distribute energy, including oil, gas, and renewable sources. They are influenced by factors such as commodity price fluctuations, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes, making them a dynamic component of the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.67 on Wednesday, hitting $234.53. 80,685,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,859,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.34. The firm has a market cap of $754.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,104,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,940,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.19 billion, a PE ratio of 133.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,996,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834,809. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $432.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

