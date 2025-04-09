Promising Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 8th

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies operating in the production, extraction, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory policies, which can make them more volatile compared to other sectors. Investors often include energy stocks in their portfolios as a way to gain exposure to the energy market and benefit from shifts in global demand and technological advancements in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.39. 90,896,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,426,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.17. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $741.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,520,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,792,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $155.39. 8,062,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day moving average of $185.26. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.83 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. 10,163,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,507,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $98.46 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.23. 2,516,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.17 and a 200-day moving average of $326.26. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.16. 6,825,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded up $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.62. 3,720,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,572. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.45 and a 200 day moving average of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Featured Articles