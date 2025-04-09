Promising Financial Stocks To Watch Now – April 9th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and real estate institutions. These stocks represent ownership in firms involved in providing financial services and are influenced by economic cycles, regulatory environments, and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 89,602,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,905,945. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $9.49 on Wednesday, reaching $562.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,126,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,725. The stock has a market cap of $514.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.40 and its 200-day moving average is $541.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 47,566,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,718,324. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $254.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. 6,978,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,567. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 15,584,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,350,562. The company has a market cap of $679.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.45. 2,446,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,925. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.29. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. 24,298,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524,535. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

