Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 6th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, and Honeywell International are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to the shares of companies that are engaged in the exploration, development, and commercialization of outer space technologies. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the burgeoning space industry, which includes satellite communications, space tourism, and related aerospace technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,123,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,046. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $145.38 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $36.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $493.67. 12,589,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $498.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $14.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.61. 22,245,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,919,107. Boeing has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.22.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded down $20.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,160,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $187.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded down $15.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.99. 8,445,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

