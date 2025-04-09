Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 76017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Prothena by 4,626.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

