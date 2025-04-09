Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $78,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

