Prudential PLC Acquires 45,737 Shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,737 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Hafnia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia during the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Hafnia Limited has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.28%.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

