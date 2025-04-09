Prudential PLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 181.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,078,000 after buying an additional 134,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,245,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Snap by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $30,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,443,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,564,235 shares in the company, valued at $38,636,307.40. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 6.7 %

SNAP opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

