Prudential PLC Invests $426,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 903,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after acquiring an additional 258,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

