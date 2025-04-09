Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Atkore by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $185.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

