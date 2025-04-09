Prudential PLC Sells 128,891 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,891 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $5,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after buying an additional 1,113,103 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

