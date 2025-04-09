Q1 Earnings Estimate for BHST Issued By Diamond Equity

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) – Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioHarvest Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for BioHarvest Sciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioHarvest Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group began coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BHST stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.84. BioHarvest Sciences has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.07% of BioHarvest Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

