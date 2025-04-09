Q1 Earnings Estimate for ORMP Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

ORMP opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

