Q1 EPS Estimates for E.W. Scripps Raised by Noble Financial

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 234,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,643.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 394,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 66,885 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.