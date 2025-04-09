Q1 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Raised by Analyst

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.