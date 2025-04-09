Q1 EPS Forecast for JetBlue Airways Boosted by Analyst

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

JBLU opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,396,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

