Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $947,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $247.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.66. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

