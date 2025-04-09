Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

