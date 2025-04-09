Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,156,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

