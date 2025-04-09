Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

