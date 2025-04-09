Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.8 %

TNDM stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.