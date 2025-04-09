QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 35,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 812.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 678,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 604,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,018 shares of company stock worth $4,955,613. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.