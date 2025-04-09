Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $286.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

Shares of PWR opened at $244.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 37.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

