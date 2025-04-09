Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $178.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. This trade represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,370 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $935,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,068 shares in the company, valued at $11,852,680.84. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

