RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

RadNet Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.19 and a beta of 1.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $248,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

