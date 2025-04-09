Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires 40,275 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Paylocity makes up 2.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $30,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 25.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Paylocity by 149.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Paylocity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Paylocity Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,862,200. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.