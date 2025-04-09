Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $4.73 Million Position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Karat Packaging by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRT opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.12. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 120.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

