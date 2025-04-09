Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in InfuSystem by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InfuSystem by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFU shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:INFU opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a PE ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 1.90. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

