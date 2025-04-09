Ranger Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Triumph Financial comprises about 2.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $34,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of TFIN opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

