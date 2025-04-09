Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 23,510 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 149,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.