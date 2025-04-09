Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,723 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. AppFolio makes up approximately 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 998.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 45.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $208.24 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

