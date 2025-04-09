Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 583,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $649,225.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,489 shares of company stock worth $2,348,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.70, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.