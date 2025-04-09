Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 583,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,578,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $649,225.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,489 shares of company stock worth $2,348,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
