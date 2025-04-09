Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,299,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $72,795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Steven Madden Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

