Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 7,367 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

