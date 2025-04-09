Rathbones Group PLC Buys 309 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Solar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in First Solar by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.42.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

