Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 663.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 149,638 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 659,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 800,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,935 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 203,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

