Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 494.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

