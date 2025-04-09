Rathbones Group PLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

