Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $121,390,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,278,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 976,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 365.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 846,284 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,100,000 after purchasing an additional 783,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

