Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,008,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,509,881.42. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,278 shares of company stock worth $67,522,751. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NET opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.