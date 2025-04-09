Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 78,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

