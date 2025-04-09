Rathbones Group PLC Sells 13,380 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

